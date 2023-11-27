Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 44,080 Shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.11% of SK Growth Opportunities worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 847.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

