Karpus Management Inc. Buys 422,720 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,787,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 10.54% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $45,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 822,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 111,735 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 966,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 124,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

