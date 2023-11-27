Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 895,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 138,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

