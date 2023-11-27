Karpus Management Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,675 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $236,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition by 170.0% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

FutureTech II Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 57,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $12.12.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

