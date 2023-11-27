Karpus Management Inc. Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,346 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,721. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

