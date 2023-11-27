Karpus Management Inc. Has $39.99 Million Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises about 1.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $39,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 46.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

NBXG remained flat at 10.59 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 154,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.48. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.70 and a fifty-two week high of 11.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

