Karpus Management Inc. Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Burtech Acquisition worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,673,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

