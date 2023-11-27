Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 33,677 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 13.88. 348,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,630. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.22.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,567,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately 150,726,883.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,551,912 shares of company stock worth $21,112,278.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

