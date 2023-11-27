Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,654,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 299,948 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 941,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 128,783 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

