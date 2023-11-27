Karpus Management Inc. Sells 45,892 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,892 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,936. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.