Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,193 shares during the quarter. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust comprises 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.08. 95,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,729. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

