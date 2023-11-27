Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Holdings Cut by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,775. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.63. 26,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,823. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.53.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

