Kathryn (Kate) Spargo Buys 1,000 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$29.44 ($19.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,439.00 ($19,367.76).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

