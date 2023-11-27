KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $41.12

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.12, but opened at $40.23. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 17,516 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

