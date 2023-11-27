Kelly Smales Sells 3,995 Shares of Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) Stock

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Smales sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $10,506.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,434.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Transphorm Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TGAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 117,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46. Transphorm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,443,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 379,560 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 4.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 14.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

