Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.43. 42,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 214,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

