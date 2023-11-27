Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 16,574 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.45. 101,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,287. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

