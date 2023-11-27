Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146,545 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.31. 179,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

