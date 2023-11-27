Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $169.03. 18,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

