Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.06. 1,555,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,094,016. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.