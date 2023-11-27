Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.49. 192,102 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

