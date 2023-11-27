Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NVS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.70. 129,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

