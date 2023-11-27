Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.64. 2,956,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,607,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Gold Miners ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Give up the OPEC fight with these 3 stocks, Buffett-certified
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.