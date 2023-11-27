Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 265 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 227,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,164. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

