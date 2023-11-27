Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $82.87. 87,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.