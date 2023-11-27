Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 649,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 34.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 907,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,465. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

