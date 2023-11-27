Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.