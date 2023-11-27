Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 172,761 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. 152,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
