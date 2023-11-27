Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.51. 448,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.