Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. 459,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,828. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

