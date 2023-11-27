KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.79. KeyCorp shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 582,678 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

