Kim Salem-Jackson Sells 4,136 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 986,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $114.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

