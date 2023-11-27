Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$85,549.05 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.73. 867,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.