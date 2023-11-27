Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kirby worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,795,000 after buying an additional 763,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after buying an additional 407,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,568.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,609 shares of company stock worth $4,204,514 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

