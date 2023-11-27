Kize Capital LP Sells 39,750 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kize Capital LP lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,750 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 7.8% of Kize Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.52. The company had a trading volume of 979,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,492. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.