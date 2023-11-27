Kize Capital LP Trims Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Kize Capital LP lowered its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. accounts for approximately 11.9% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,418. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

