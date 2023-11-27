Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.71. 128,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 899,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.