KM Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 48,528 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

