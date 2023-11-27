KM Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 63,089 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,089 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

