KM Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 7.8% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after buying an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after buying an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.46. 406,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

