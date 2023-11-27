KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

KM Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,561. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

