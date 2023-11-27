KM Capital Management Ltd. Sells 2,056 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 634,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 179,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,126. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $317.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

