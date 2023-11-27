KM Capital Management Ltd. Sells 6,289 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for 0.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IXJ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

