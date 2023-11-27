Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.49

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 2451282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

