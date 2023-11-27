Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.98

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 219126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.