Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.59

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 153420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Koppers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $817,232 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Koppers by 69.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

