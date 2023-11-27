Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.51

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 85699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,818 shares of company stock valued at $719,152. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

