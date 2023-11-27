Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Kura Oncology worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 457,471 shares during the last quarter.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,011. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

