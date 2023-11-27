Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 4.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. 8,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 539,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

