L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 188,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

